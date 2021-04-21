Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 6,518 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 4.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 527,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 318,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 274,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.61. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,103. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

