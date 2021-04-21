Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,299 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. National Grid accounts for approximately 2.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $3,155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in National Grid by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in National Grid by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Grid by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $63.78.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

