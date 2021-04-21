Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,558 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $104.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

