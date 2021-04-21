Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.85% of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of OBOR stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90.

