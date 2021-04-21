Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 254,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after acquiring an additional 57,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,977,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $104.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

