Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

