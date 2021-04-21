Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 196,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 58,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 128,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 720,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $51.46.

