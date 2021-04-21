Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,395 KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.85% of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

OBOR stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.

