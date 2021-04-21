Barry Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,203,000 after buying an additional 317,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 88,772 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,519,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,186,000.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

