Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,563 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 21.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

WDC stock opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

