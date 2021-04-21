Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 11,070 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $378.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $384.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

