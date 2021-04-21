Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,976 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $43,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.