Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 23,744 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,744 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $32,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

