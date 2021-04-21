Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 80,129 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 891.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,129 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 5.40% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJUL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $12,683,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,049,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 323,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $24.48.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.