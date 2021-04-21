Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 89,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 37,795 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23,142.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 80,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,484. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

