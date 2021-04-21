Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 8,513 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 362,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 139,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.17. 74,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,660. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $103.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.