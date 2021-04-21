Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 260.8% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 158,169 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 524.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 118,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 351.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $373,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,381. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $29.63.

