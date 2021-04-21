Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

BECN stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $57.43.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,170,000 after acquiring an additional 247,085 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,456,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $27,769,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

