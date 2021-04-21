Benchmark (LON:BMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.00

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 255457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £421.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19.

In related news, insider Yngve Myhre bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £88,500 ($115,625.82).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

