Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CAO Matthew W. Rosinack Sells 500 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew W. Rosinack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $27,085.00.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $4,757,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.