Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

