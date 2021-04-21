Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. Betterware de Mexico has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.67.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is 88.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWMX. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth $7,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth $3,415,000.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

