Bifrost Market Capitalization Achieves $42.37 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. Bifrost has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bifrost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bifrost has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00094734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.10 or 0.00671432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.82 or 0.06940763 BTC.

Bifrost Profile

Bifrost (CRYPTO:BFC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Bifrost Coin Trading

