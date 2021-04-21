Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFLBY opened at $6.79 on Monday. Bilfinger has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

