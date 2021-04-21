Bitcloud Market Capitalization Hits $499,945.49 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $499,945.49 and $136.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,008.71 or 0.99923739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00037249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00556986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.49 or 0.00385994 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.13 or 0.00912118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00148567 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004367 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,335,056 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

