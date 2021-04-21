Bitcoinus (BITS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,275.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $55,613.80 and approximately $4,275.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,227.74 or 1.00027820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00037106 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00159514 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005976 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

