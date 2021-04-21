BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) One Day Volume Hits $44,566.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $94,053.03 and approximately $44,566.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003671 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.34 or 0.00795494 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00015901 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 100.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.