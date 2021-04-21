Bitsdaq Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Bitsdaq has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitsdaq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitsdaq has a market cap of $467,007.85 and $99.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00067983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00094675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.66 or 0.00670074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.91 or 0.06920049 BTC.

Bitsdaq (BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

