Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLKLF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

