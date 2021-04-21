BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 401,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,014.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 421,255 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

