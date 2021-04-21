BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
