BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of DSU stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.