BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 389 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 target price (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,865.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,205.00 and a 1 year high of $2,304.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

