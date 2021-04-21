BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $138.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.