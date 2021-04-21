BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,147.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

