BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $142.39 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

