BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $98.99 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

