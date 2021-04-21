BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $112.07 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

