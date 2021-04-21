Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

NYSE:BE opened at $22.58 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $181,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

