bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $36.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

bluebird bio stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

