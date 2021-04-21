Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Kingstone Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Kingstone Companies in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KINS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.98%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

