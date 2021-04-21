Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 318 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1,135.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.41 and a 200 day moving average of $129.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $145.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

