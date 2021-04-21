Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 156 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 260.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after buying an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

