Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 394 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,147.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

