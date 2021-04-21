Bogart Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $1,407,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 30.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $141.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.87 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

