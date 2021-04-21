Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at CSFB

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective upped by CSFB from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLX. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.81.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex stock opened at C$42.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$25.95 and a 52 week high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,105.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.