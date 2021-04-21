Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s current price.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

