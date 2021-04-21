Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $132.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $135.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

