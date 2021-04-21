Bounce Token (OLD) Trading 20% Lower Over Last Week (BOT)

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,733.48 or 0.04917336 BTC on exchanges. Bounce Token (OLD) has a total market cap of $33.50 million and $311.00 worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00021107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00094138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.00645010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

About Bounce Token (OLD)

BOT is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 76,716 coins and its circulating supply is 12,257 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token (OLD) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the exchanges listed above.

