Bounce Token Price Down 21.8% This Week (AUCTION)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Bounce Token coin can now be bought for $40.47 or 0.00074048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token has a market capitalization of $84.33 million and $5.95 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00061297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00279708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.95 or 0.01013626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,598.71 or 0.99906089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.30 or 0.00633661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

