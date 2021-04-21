Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 102.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $455.74. The stock had a trading volume of 47,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.